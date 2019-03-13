UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after buying an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,716,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after buying an additional 1,625,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $245.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

