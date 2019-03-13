United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,337 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $317,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.36. 6,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,792. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

