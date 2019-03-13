United Community Banks (UCBI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.23 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $77,126.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $439,808. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in United Community Banks by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

