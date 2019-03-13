UNITE Group (UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

UTG stock opened at GBX 895.50 ($11.70) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763 ($9.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 934 ($12.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 19.50 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

