Uniqure (QURE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QURE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Uniqure from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. Research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 1,479 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $46,277.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,899.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,779. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.