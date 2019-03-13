UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 11,958 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $164,063.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,124 shares of company stock valued at $166,066. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,841 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,673,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

