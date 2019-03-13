UGI Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. UGI has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

UGI stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. UGI has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

