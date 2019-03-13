UDR, Inc. (UDR) Position Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $68,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $192,876.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,289 shares of company stock worth $2,818,276. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

