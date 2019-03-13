UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

DOM stock opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Simon Wallis sold 29,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total value of £66,366.24 ($86,719.25).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

