UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Bought by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,700 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. BOKF NA grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,994,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after buying an additional 176,831 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 94,595 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $1,122,842.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

