Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.38 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,899.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after buying an additional 2,608,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,148,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,885,000 after buying an additional 503,448 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $65,044,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,207,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,117,760 shares of company stock worth $1,081,051,478. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,396. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $291.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

