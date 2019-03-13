Trex (TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. 7,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00. Trex has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Trex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trex by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 495,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trex by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trex by 124.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth about $7,141,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

