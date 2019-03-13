Transocean (RIG) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.25% coupon and is set to mature on November 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.50 and were trading at $95.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

Transocean stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 14,771,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,736,024. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $392,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980 over the last 90 days. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

