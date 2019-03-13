Traders Sell Shares of IBM (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Investors sold shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $89.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $144.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.22 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, IBM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM traded up $2.62 for the day and closed at $137.71

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

Get IBM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in IBM by 127.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/traders-sell-shares-of-ibm-ibm-on-strength-ibm.html.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.