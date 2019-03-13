Traders Sell Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $512.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,938.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $2,425.59 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the highest net out-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.81 for the day and closed at $124.31Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $25,108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,641,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,753,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/traders-sell-shares-of-eli-lilly-and-co-lly-on-strength-after-insider-selling-2.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.