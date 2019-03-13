Traders Sell Shares of Amgen (AMGN) on Strength (AMGN)

Traders sold shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $81.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $147.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amgen had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Amgen traded up $3.17 for the day and closed at $187.35

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $232.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

