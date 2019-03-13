Traders Sell iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $194.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $296.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.14 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $42.69

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,467,000 after buying an additional 339,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,724,000 after buying an additional 8,735,196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,083,000 after buying an additional 1,704,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,593,000 after buying an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/traders-sell-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-on-strength-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.