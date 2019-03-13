Traders Sell Ball (BLL) on Strength (BLL)

Traders sold shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) on strength during trading on Monday. $12.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.62 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ball had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Ball traded up $0.59 for the day and closed at $55.60

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $5,061,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 535,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $137,213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Ball by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

