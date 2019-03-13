Traders Purchase Large Volume of NRG Energy Call Options (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 17,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical volume of 1,511 call options.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,293,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,511,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 870.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,068,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,881,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,817 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,239,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,644 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NRG opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

