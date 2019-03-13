Traders Buy Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $39.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Skyworks Solutions had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Skyworks Solutions traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $81.77

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $181,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,567 shares of company stock worth $585,367. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $326,736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,517,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,665.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,852,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,031,000 after buying an additional 1,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,249.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 978,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,571,000 after acquiring an additional 905,902 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

