Traders Buy Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $122.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.47 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $121.21

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/traders-buy-shares-of-ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-on-weakness.html.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.