Traders Buy Shares of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $178.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.90 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Elanco Animal Health had the highest net in-flow for the day. Elanco Animal Health traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $31.58

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,975,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Weakness” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/traders-buy-shares-of-elanco-animal-health-elan-on-weakness.html.

About Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.