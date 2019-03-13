TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 15th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 77.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

TSLX stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 45.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

