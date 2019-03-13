Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.22. 255,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,915. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$26.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, insider Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,400.00. Insiders bought 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $452,379 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

