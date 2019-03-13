Total Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after buying an additional 971,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,469,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,937,000 after purchasing an additional 207,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,866,000 after purchasing an additional 305,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.77. 7,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,278. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

