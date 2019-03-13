Total Wealth Planning LLC Invests $13.43 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stock

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 99,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. 131,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,320. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/total-wealth-planning-llc-invests-13-43-million-in-vanguard-growth-etf-vug-stock.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.