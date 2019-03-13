Total Wealth Planning LLC Invests $13.43 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stock

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 99,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. 131,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,320. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $162.36.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
