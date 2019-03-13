Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.42. 12,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,856. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

