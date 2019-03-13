Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Director Andrew B. Wiswell Purchases 1,140 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Andrew B. Wiswell purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,449.80.
Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
