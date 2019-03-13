Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.92

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 178749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 62.56.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$588,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,778.
About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
