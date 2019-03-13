Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.92

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.80, with a volume of 178749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 62.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$172.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.630000045607365 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$588,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,778.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

