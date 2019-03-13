Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.68.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $86.44. 19,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $96,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

