Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Anthem by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,819.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total transaction of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,276. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/thoroughbred-financial-services-llc-takes-204000-position-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.