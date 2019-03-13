Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,047. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

