Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,606,000 after acquiring an additional 154,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 200.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Benchmark set a $50.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

HCSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,971. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1963 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/thoroughbred-financial-services-llc-purchases-new-position-in-healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg.html.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.