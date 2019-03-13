Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $277,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Stock

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,797. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $101.94.

