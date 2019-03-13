TheStreet Upgrades Calavo Growers (CVGW) to B

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $82.20 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 797.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

