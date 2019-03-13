Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Theravance reported narrower-than-expected loss in Q4. Also, revenues beat estimates. The company received a huge boost when the FDA approved Yupelri, the first once daily nebulized LAMA option for COPD, in November. Formal launch activities of Yupelri are currently underway. Meanwhile, the agreement to divest its only marketed drug, Vibativ, will enable Theravance to focus solely on the launch efforts of Yupelri. Moreover, its pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas. The company's collaboration agreements are a consistent source of funds. However, any agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company as was the case in the past. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 134,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,187. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.74. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

In related news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $22,422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

