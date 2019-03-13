The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTI stock opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $365.86.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, COO Marc D. Scherr sold 66,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.69, for a total transaction of $22,142,961.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,456,126.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $23,485,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,509,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTI. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.93 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

