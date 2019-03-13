The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.95.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 72.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,375 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

