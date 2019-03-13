The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,237,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,690,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 405,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 173,501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

NYSE GDV opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

