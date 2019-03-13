Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perspecta by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Perspecta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,120,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its position in Perspecta by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 34,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,833. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

