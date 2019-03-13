Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,848 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,371,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,251,000 after purchasing an additional 613,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 67,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,027. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

