Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $27.10 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In other news, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $204,264.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,218.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

