Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

