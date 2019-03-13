Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WARNING: “Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDSNA) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/telephone-data-systems-inc-tdsna-raises-dividend-to-0-17-per-share.html.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.