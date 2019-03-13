Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 29th

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.26 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

