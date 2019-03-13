Tarsus Group (TRS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Tarsus Group stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Tarsus Group has a 12 month low of GBX 273 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; reinforces its trade shows through online interaction; and leadership conferences.

