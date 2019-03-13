Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TRX) Short Interest Down 1.2% in February

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,369 shares, a decrease of 1.2% from the February 15th total of 3,755,554 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

TRX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

