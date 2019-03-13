T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

