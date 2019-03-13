SYSMEX CORP/ADR (SSMXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sysmex Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, import, export and sale of clinical laboratory instruments, reagents and software used in -vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine and other specimens. The company’s product includes instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis and point-of-care testing. Its operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, EMEA, China and Asia Pacific. Sysmex Corporation is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,088. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

