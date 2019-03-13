Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.
Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,141 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 362,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
