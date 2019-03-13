Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,141 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 362,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

